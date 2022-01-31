हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash bags lead role in ‘Naagin 6’!

The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash will be playing the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ along with Simba Nagpal.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Ever since the sixth season of fantasy fiction show ‘Naagin’ was announced, the fans throughout the country have been speculating and eagerly waiting to know who will be the new Naagin of this season. The wait is finally over as playing the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ will be none other than Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

After enthralling the viewers by playing an incredible game, Tejasswi will take ahead the baton and essay the titular role alongside her Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal.

On the occasion of the grand finale, host Salman Khan announced Tejasswi's next venture followed by a sizzling performance by the new Naagin on the block. This season shall witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show.

 

‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity. With an ensemble star cast featuring actors such as Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal amongst others this season of 'Naagin' will air soon on COLORS!

 

How excited are you to watch this season of Naagin 6? Leave us your comments and keep watching this space for more updates.  

