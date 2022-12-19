Bigg Boss 16: 5 dashing and trendy attires of Salman Khan from this season!

New Delhi: Salman Khan is the face of the most popular non-fiction television reality show, Bigg Boss. While he has been the host of the show for the longest period of 12 years now, he is certainly the most charming host the audience has ever witnessed on television.

The superstar has always managed to steal hearts with his magnetic presence on the floors of Bigg Boss and introduce some uber-cool outfits to the audience. While the superstar himself owns a clothing brand called 'Being Human', his wardrobe for the attires in Bigg Boss majorly comes from there. Every year Salman Khan comes up with something different when it comes to his Bigg Boss avatar.

This makes us look at some uber cool and trending attires of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss season 16.

1. Salman Khan in a teal green tuxedo

The superstar wore a dashing teal green tuxedo with oxidized diamonds in dull black. To complete this look he styled his beard and hair neatly combed.

2. Salman Khan in Kurta pyjama

When the superstar went into the house to offer a gift to Abdu Rozik, he wore an extremely stylish gray Kurts pyjama.

3. Salman Khan with maroon jacket

Having donned a casual maroon jacket on a black t-shirt, the superstar truly redefined the style statement.

4. Salman Khan in a blue shirt

That's truly one of its kind shirt that Salman Khan wore in the Day 29 episode. The stylish dark blue shirt with white patches was simple and truly amazing.

5. Salman Khan in Green Kurta

Going all way traditional, Salman Khan in a green kurta with beautiful work on it from Shanivar ka Vaar is truly setting up the style standard a notch higher.