Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam chokes Shiv Thakare in a big fight, Shalin, Nimrit seek her eviction-Watch

Bigg Boss has returned for its sixteenth season and is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The contestants who are nominated this week are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Gori Nagori.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Users trend Bring Back Archana on twitter
  • Archana got into a physical fight with Shiv
  • Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam chokes Shiv Thakare in a big fight, Shalin, Nimrit seek her eviction-Watch

New Delhi: The new season of Bigg Boss has till now seen lots of twists and turns, but the recent spat between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare has taken a turn for the worse. It was yesterday when some reports online suggested that Archana had been evicted from the house for getting into a physical fight with Shiv.

Now the fans of one of the biggest reality television shows in the country have taken to social media and started trending #BringBackArchana. In light of the incident, the makers of the show have also released a new promo that shows what actually happened.

Taking to their official twitter handle, makers shared the video with the caption, "Garma garmi mein hua Shiv aur Archana ke beech ek vaakya. Aisa kya hua ki Archana ke khilaaf khade huye sabhi gharwale?"

Here is the video shared by the makers:

In the video, Shiv and Archana are seen having an argument after Shiv makes personal statements about Archana. When Archana responds, the argument becomes much more heated. Shiv Thakare is held by the neck by Archana, who then becomes angry and chokes him. Following this, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia can be seen protesting and calling for her to be kicked from the show.

Here are some of the tweets in support of the Archana Gautam:

