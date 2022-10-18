Bigg Boss 16: Archana, Gori get into ugly verbal duel; throw water at each other!

NewsEntertainmentTelevision
In the promo, Gori is seen walking towards Archana and asking in Hindi: "Who threw avocado?"

 

  • The game has begun and so have the ugly fights in 'Bigg Boss 16'. In the forthcoming episode of the controversial reality show, housemates Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori will be seen getting into a heated spat.
  • Along with other housemates, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary comes and intervenes in between telling Gori to blame her only if she has seen it.

New Delhi: The game has begun and so have the ugly fights in 'Bigg Boss 16'. In the forthcoming episode of the controversial reality show, housemates Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori will be seen getting into a heated spat.

In the promo, Gori is seen walking towards Archana and asking in Hindi: "Who threw avocado?"

Archana replied that she didn't.

Moments later, Gori and Archana get into an argument after Archana touches Gori with her.

Archana then asked Gori: "Bhaunk kyu rahi hai? (Why are you barking)."

Gori replied, "Bhaunkungi (I will bark)."

Later, Archana swears on her mother saying she did not throw the food item. Along with other housemates, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary comes and intervenes in between telling Gori to blame her only if she has seen it.

Once again a fight begins as Gori and Archana start throwing water at each other.

Amid all of this, Priyanka gets hurt and blames Gori for touching her.

