New Delhi: It is the first day of the new season of Bigg Boss and things seem to have become a bit heated up already. Nimrit gets into an argument with Archana. Gautam exchanges some harsh words with MC Stan. If the first episode is anything to go by, this season will provide full-on entertainment for the audience.

At the beginning of the episode, Bigg Boss calls Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik in the confession room, where he asks the filmmaker to become the translator for Abdu. Sajid Khan becomes the translator for Abdu Razik and also gives him a tour of the house. He also has some fun moments with the Tajikistani star.

Later, Abdu also gets his small mic. At one point in the episode, MC Stan reveals why he changed his name from Altaf to Mc Stan and also does a rap for some members of the house.

Later, Bigg Boss speaks with all the contestants and makes it very clear that this season will be completely different from the others . His first big announcement comes when he says there will be no more wake-up songs from now on in the morning and instead an alarm will be used.

Bigg Boss also reveals a new bigg boss anthem that will have to be sung by the contestants every morning in the garden, and it will be the responsibility of the Captain to ensure that all the contestants wake up and get to the garden to sing the Bigg Boss song 'Hum hai Bigg Boss ke Wasi'.

Tina and Nimrit talk about the rationing of food items. Abdu talks about the struggles that he faced in his childhood with Sajid.Contestants get prank calls and are asked to perform a task, such as Shaalin getting a call from someone mimicking Aamir Khan's voice, and his task was to jump into the pool. Similarly, Gautam Vig gets a prank call from someone doing Hrithik Roshan's voice and is asked to the steps of the song 'kaho na pyaar hai' in every bigg boss room.

Archana gets into a heated argument with Captain Nimrit about kitchen duties. Nimrit says that she can change anybody's duty whenever she wants.

Tina gets a prank call and her task is to sing and dance with Abdu to a song in the garden. The prank call task gets interesting when Archana writes the word 'Bekaar' on the forehead of Nimrit, as the task given to her was to write that word on somebody's forehead, which according to her is Bekaar, or useless. Later, Archana gets into a heated argument with Manya and calls her 'Paagal'.

Bigg Boss calls Nimrit to the confession room and asks all to sit in the living room. Bigg Boss tells Nimrit that he will keep a 24-hour watch on the captain of the house and if he sees any negligence from that person's side, he will fire him or her. This is one of the biggest rule changes announced by the bigg boss.

MC stan gets called by the Bigg Boss confession room where he teaches some desi hip-hop lines to him.

At the end of the episode, Gautam gets into an argument with MC Stan regarding Stan's work duties.The show ends with tomorrow's promo, which shows that Bigg Boss will also change the rules of nominations.