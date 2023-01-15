Bigg Boss 16 Day 106 updates: Nimrit, Shiv and other housemates cry inconsolably as Sajid Khan exits the house

New Delhi: It’s a new day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates! As the episode begins, Tina and Nimrit sort their issues and clear misunderstandings between them. Meanwhile, Shalin and Priyanka talk and decide that they will play together from now on. Archana, on the other hand, tries to change her behaviour and be nice to other members of the house.

Shekhar Suman comes dressed as his twin brother Razor Suman since it was the family week in the house and everyone met their loved ones. He praises the presence of Shiv’s mother in the house and teases Tina and Shalin for their love-hate relationship.

Meanwhile, Archana says to Nimrit that your father said to me that you, Soundarya and I can overpower ‘mandli’ if we come together. Nimrit says my dad can never say this since I am also a part of the ‘mandli’. Soundarya and Priyanka try to clear their issues. Soundarya says I have been closest to you and Ankit in this house.

Archana then plays with Maahim in the house. Bigg Boss announces a game of cooking Pulao between Shalin and Shiv in which they can get help from Soundarya and Nimrit respectively. Tina, Priyanka and Archana are the judges. Shiv wins the game.

Soundarya then says to Shalin that he is still talking to Tina in sign language. Soundarya then discusses the same with Archana and says they are playing a different game altogether.

Suddenly, there is a lot of noise in the house and some masked men enter the house. Everyone gets scared. The walls are full of Sajid’s photographs with the housemates. Just then, Riteish Deshmukh’s voiceover plays and he asks him to come out of the house as his film is waiting. Everyone thinks it is a prank.

In a long message, Bigg Boss thanks Sajid for his presence in the house and says his show inside the house has been ‘Housefull’. But Bigg Boss says that he has a film to make after four years and that’s why he has to exit.

All the housemates get emotional as Sajid leaves the house. Nimrit and Shiv cry inconsolably. He says I knew I had to go ever since the show got extended. He says I had been packing for a week and you guys didn’t notice. Sajid Khan then bids adieu and exits the house.

Soundarya says Shalin, Priyanka and Tina are very happy with his exit. Nimrit says I am very angry. Meanwhile, Priyanka and Shalin discuss the game and what to do next.

That’s all for today, stay tuned for more updates!