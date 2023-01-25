Bigg Boss 16 Day 116 Updates: Sumbul and Priyanka get into Ugly Spat; Tina, Shalin, Priyanka, Shiv get Nominated

New Delhi: It’s another day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates. The competition for ticket to finale beefs up the drama and entertainment. Amid the ambition to win the season, the contestants are given the opportunity to steal captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's ticket to finale with a report card task. To dismiss Nimrit’s ticket, the housemates are required to take a ring from a rectangular board placed in the living room for every violation of rules that occurred during her captaincy. If the number of violations cited hit the count of 10, then Nimrit's ticket to the finale stands revoked.

Bringing an inventive twist to the nominations, ‘Bigg Boss’ commands the housemates to put two blood-dipped bricks into a makeshift well for thirsty crows in the name of two contestants they want to be evicted citing a reason. This task led to an ugly spat between Priyanka and Sumbul. It all starts Sumbul nominating Priyanka for her maintaining a fake image of ‘sachai ki murat’ based on her convenience. This inspires a strong and defensive reaction from Priyanka after which Sumbul has a breakdown while venting out. As the allegations get scathing, it remains to be seen who gets nominated so close to the finale.

The drama peaked in the episode when Shalin badmouths Tina in the company of Priyanka and the ‘mandali’. He declares that if she had humanity, she would have realised that he is missing home after so many days of staying enclosed in the house instead of condemning him. Nimrit then ridicules Tina for requesting ‘Bigg Boss’ to send her soup because she’s on a liquid diet owing to her ongoing dental treatment. Most of the people in the discussion agree that she’s being fussy.

Tina and Sumbul also get into an argument during nominations when Tina says that she tries to win by gaining sympathy. Tina, Priyanka, Shalin and Shiv get nominated for elimination. Shalin says yes when Bigg Boss announces Tina’s name and she gets further annoyed.

During dinner time, Priyanka and Tina keep talking about Shalin and discuss how selfish and clever he is. Shalin, on the other hand, says to Sumbul that Tina does not even care about her own self-respect. Archana tries bonding with Priyanka. Tina says that Archana has changed a lot.

