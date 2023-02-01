topStoriesenglish2568555
Bigg Boss 16 Day 123 Updates: ‘Non-Mandali’ Members Archana, Priyanka and Shalin Regain Lost Prize Money During Task

Bigg Boss announces a task to regain lost prize money between mandali and non-mandali members. Non-mandali members Priyanka, Shalin and Archana win the task.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 11:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: After the last race for captaincy and nomination drill, Colors' 'Bigg Boss 16' pits the mandali against the non mandali members for a task to revive the prize of Rs. 50 lakhs. This task exacerbates the existing tension between the two factions of the house - the mandali (including Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan) that believe in playing the game as a team and the non mandali members (Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot) who have been individual players. 

Bigg Boss commands the non mandali members to hold on to a buzzer for an hour, while they are tied with a harness and distracted by the mandali. If the mandali succeeds in distracting them, then any mandali member who wins will be awarded the prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs. Conversely, if the non-mandali folks tether on the buzzer, then anyone who wins the trophy among them will be awarded the said prize money. Also, if the member of the losing team wins the season, then they will be awarded the existing prize money of Rs. 20 lakhs.   

Since only three people can play from each team, Mandali members decide to drop Sumbul which upsets her. MC Stan, Shiv and Nimrit try their best to distract them by putting water, oil etc, on their hands but the non-mandali members stay strong and win the task. 

Apart from the excitement of this task, the house reels from the tension of the last nomination drill. Mandali members Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan stood nominated because of a lapse in judgment by Sumbul. After the task, Sumbul just won't talk or sit with the mandali members and she's sulking away without sharing anything with anybody. When Nimrit asks her about it, she says she too has feelings and everyone is blaming her so she is feeling guilty about it. 

Perhaps, it is Sumbul's behaviour that leads to Shiv Thakare giving the mandali a pep talk about how lucky they are to have a support system in the house. He explains that Shalin, Archana and Priyanka have to sit with people they don't like for the sake of the game. He underlines the main difference between mandali and non mandali members by pointing out that the former gets strength because their friendship is genuine. It remains to be seen if this mandali stays solid till the end of the season.  

Towards the end of the episode, Bigg Boss summons Shiv and MC Stan to the confession room and enquires why they haven't played the victim card. 'Bigg Boss' also points out that the two boys are the ones who try to make amends and keep the mandali tied together.  

