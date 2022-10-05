Bigg Boss 16, Day 3 written updates: Soundarya and Shiv get into a fight, Sajid performs stand up in the house

New Delhi: After the fight, the third day starts on a peaceful note. Shalin and Soundarya discuss the fight last night involving Manya and Gautam. Since Soundarya alone has the kitchen duties, she discusses with other house members about the food to be cooked. Priyanka chimes in between Nimrit and Soundarya's conversation and says to Soundarya to prepare whatever is easy for her.

Manya says Nimrit is just playing games with her and also accuses Sumbul of getting personal with her. Sajid and MC Stan have a fun moment with Abdu. Nimrit gets called in to the confession room where the bigg boss asks her to name the person with whom she has been having problems with since last night. She takes the name of Priyanka and says that she unnecessarily involves herself in someone's situation and thus creates problems.

Bigg Boss says since Priyanka wants to help everybody, she will replace one of the three punished contestants (Tina, Manya and Soundarya). Nimrit takes the name of Manya which means from now on the three people who will do the complete chores of the house would be Tina, Priyanka and Soundarya. Nimrit comes out and explains what decision was taken, after which some words are exchanged between her and Priyanka.

Later, Bigg Boss gives Sajid Khan a task, which is to prepare a stand-up act about the contestants, and if he is able to pull it off successfully, he will get a special right. Sajid gets two hours to prepare his act.

In a conversation with Archana, Manya says everyone wants to be Siddharth and Shehnaz, pointing towards Sumbul and Shalin's closeness. Tina has a fun conversation with Abdu and asks him 'Will you take me out for dinner' to which Abdu says "Okay."

Later,Sajid does his stand-up act, in which he gives a funny introduction of every house member. Bigg Boss asks the contestants to judge the stand-up act and either give him a thumbs up (meaning you enjoyed the act) or a thumbs down (meaning you didn't enjoy the act)

Except for Shalin and Priyanka, everyone gives a thumbs up. Shalin says he didn't like the act and Priyanka says for her it got a bit too personal. Later, Sajid and Shahin get into a heated discussion where Sajid questions Shahin as to why he gave him the thumbs down. The conversation ends with Sajid saying that from now on he will never joke about him as he is too sensitive.

Bigg boss announces a new rule change and says that from now on, food will be rationed individually (every person will have their own quota of food items which will be put on the rack in their individual rooms). Bigg Boss grants the power or special right to Sajid for the distribution of the items.

Sajid gives six packets of chicken to Shahin as he has some medical condition, but it becomes an issue. Shahin and Sreejita discuss chicken rationing, where Shahin says that he had already had a discussion with the makers of the show about his diet and medical condition, and as he requires a certain level of protein, he needs chicken in his diet.

Sreejita, Shalin, and Gautam's gets called in to the confession room, where Bigg Boss clealy explains the whole situation about Shahin's medical condition and says he had only spoken the truth regarding his condition and says that more chicken has come into the house than what he requires.

At the end of the episode, a fight breaks out between Soundarya and Shiv over coffee. Later, Shiv apologises to Soundarya. The episode ends with a promo showing social media sensation Kili Paul from Tanzania will make his entry into the Bigg Boss house the next day.