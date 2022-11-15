Bigg Boss 16, Day 47 written updates: Archana gets into a BIG fight with Priyanka, Tina and Shalin sort out their differences

New Delhi: The episode starts with the contestants singing the Bigg Boss anthem. Archana Gautam, who’s known for being extremely possessive about the kitchen, is in her element. After her eviction, which was overturned two days earlier, Archana gets into a heated argument with her best friend, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, whose support for Archana has been unshakable. Bigg Boss summons everyone to the living room and explains their nomination task.

Each non-favorite must choose a sheep of their choosing and present it to the wolf as prey along with a statement explaining why they are nominating the competitor in question. Shalin and Shiv advise Archana about the game. Tina tells Archana to play fair. Soundarya is the first to go in the nomination task. Soundarya nominates Tina, giving the reason that she has gone behind her back as a friend. Shalin tries to convince Priyanka to let him go in the second round.

Shalin goes second and nominates Gautam, giving the reason that he is trying to be someone else rather than play his own game. Priyanka tells Archana that she will never trust her again. Priyanka is the third person to go and nominate Shalin. Archana feels betrayed by Priyanka because she didn't show faith in her during the task. Tina goes fourth and nominates Soundarya. The people who have been nominated this week are Tina, Gautam, Shalin, and Soundarya.

Contestants debate the task. Sajid makes the observation that Shalin genuinely cares for Tina. Priyanka gets into an argument with Soundarya and Gautam over the task. Archana talks with Shalin and Nimrit about Priyanka playing the double game. Tina talks with Sajid and asks him if any of her activities or actions make it look like she and Shalin are a couple. Sajid discusses that with Shalin. Sajid tells Shalin that Tina is falling for him.

Bigg Boss calls Shalin to the living room. Bigg Boss gives Shalin his birthday gift, chicken. Bigg Boss asks if the other group being formed (Priyanka and Ankit, Soundarya, Gautam, and Archana) is real or not, to which he replies that it's more of a necessity than anything else. In a fun moment, contestants throw Shalin and Sumbul into the pool. Abdu jumps in too. Gautam tells Soundarya that he would not wish Shalin on his birthday.

The episode ends with Shalin and Tina discussing the things that have happened over the last week. On the other hand, Shiv, Nimrit, and MC Stan can be seen discussing Shalin and Tina. Nimrit makes an observation, saying that at some point in the future, Shalin and Priyanka will become best friends.