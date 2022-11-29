Bigg Boss 16, Day 59 Updates: Trouble in Tina and Shalin’s paradise, Golden Boys enter the house!

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 16,' today's episode was full of ups and downs. On one side, the golden boys entered with a chance for the housemates to win their lost prize money back, on the other hand, there is trouble in Tina and Shalin's paradise.

Things are still not sorted between Priyanka and Ankit, the 'Uddariyan' actress broke down today in front of Soundarya as she is feeling lost in the house. Ankit on the other hand is still in the no-talking-to-Priyanka zone.

Today the big 'mudda' was roti and atta, Soundarya mixed the fresh flour with last night's and it is not acceptable to Archana. Obviously, it creates a craze in the house and the fight gets ugly.

On a happy note, the Golden Boys Sunny and Bunty enter the house with a Golden chance for the gharwalas to win back the prize money of Rs. 2 Lakh. For the first task towards the money, Sajid cooks for Bigg Boss under Archana's supervision and it turns out to be pretty good.

Shalin on the other hand is super confused, he is blaming Sumbul for using his hair brush, is flirting with Soundarya and is jealous if others are setting Tina up with someone else, also, the actor is talking to the person he fought the most, Priyanka. He even gets slammed by Ankit as he calls him a 'Spot Boy' for Tina. Even Sunny and Bunty say that it seems on the TV that he is always only following Tina.

The actor is so upset with all this that he decides to part ways with Tina. He tells the actress that he is not interested in her and has absolutely no feelings. Tina realises that he is getting serious and tries to calm him down but well, we all know Shalin!

Everybody is asleep, it's 5:30 in the morning and Shalin is telling Tina how hurt he is, how by repelling him for her image, she has spoiled his reputation and how hurt he is by the comments of outsiders. He constantly talks in English very emotionally, BB warns him 4 times but being vulnerable, the actor keeps repeating the mistake.

The episode ends on a hard note as #Shalina is kind of breaking up. Is this one of Shalin's heated decisions that he will regret later and patch things up with Tina himself or is it really serious this time? Keep watching this space for more updates.