Bigg Boss 16, Day 8 Updates: Gautam becomes new captain; Sajid Khan loses his cool and leaves Shalin in trauma!

New Delhi: The second week of 'Bigg Boss 16' starts with Archana and Gauri's fight over breakfast. Sreejita starts the day by clearing the air with Manya but now, in just one week, Abdu has gotten irritated and shares his feeling with Sreejita and Manya about the fights in the house.

Tina again badmouths Sumbul in front of Shalin and influences him to go and say 'I Love You' to her and make her day. Shalin gets irritated as he is not a big fan of this topic, we all know that by now. Tina is literally poking him now.

Soundarya takes a nap and Abdu does kukdu-koo adorably to wake her up.

Shalin and Archana get into a massive fight over chicken. The actor calls her 'jaahil,' Archana has no answer. She then goes to Sreejita, Nimrat and Gautam and calls them Shalin's 'chamche, kutte!'

Shekhar Suman comes back with his bulletin and calls upon Priyanka. She obviously takes a dig at Nimrat, the captain loses her cool and says 'don't get personal!'

Priyanka also says that Ankit doesn't understand her but 'ye mera hai, orr kahin jane nahi dungi...,' she adds. Shekhar then calls Ankit inside and breaking all the barriers, the actor says that from now on, what I think, I will say and put everyone's complaint to rest that I don't speak.

After the bulletin gets over, Archana gets into a fight with Soundarya over the 'Tofu' topic from last week. She starts screaming, again and looking at this, Soundarya calls her a 'low mentality woman!' Archana tries to attack her but Gautam, Tina, Shalin and Nimrat guard Soundarya from Archana.

Tina and Shalin bitch about Sumbul, the actor even makes fun of the 19-year-old and this makes her very upset. Tina tells Shalin to directly askSumbulif she has feelings for him. Shalin tries to talk to Sumbul, who is super pissed at him and accuses him of just bitching around the house.

Bigg Boss calls for a meeting and scolds inmates for the chaos and mess around the house. Nimrat gets fired and the captaincy challenge begins between Shiv and Gautam.

The competition as usual gets ugly, Archana and the group accuse Shalin of physical assault over the model. The actor disagrees politely, even apologises but the group doesn't back down. Shiv misbehaves with Sumbul and says to her, "Tu jaa, Shalin ke aage piche ghum..."

In the competition, Nimrat being the supervisor disqualifies Shiv, and Gautam wins the challenge. He is now the new captain!

Archana fight with Nimrat for taking action against Shalin, the actress tries to explain to her that she is no longer the captain but Archana doesn't calm down. Priyanka takes her away by saying, "Ab maza aayega, Nimrat captain nahi haina ab... tum dekho"

Shalin apologises to Archana but Gauri and Shiv poke the model and heat up the argument. Archana, Shiv, MC Stan, Gauri, Sajid, Priyanka and Ankit go against Shalin. Bigg Boss leaves the decision to the new captain Gautam. Meanwhile, Shalin removes his mike in anger and smokes cigarette in the garden.

Sajid loses his cool and comes forward to hit Shalin, Ankit stops him. MC Stan too gets heated up over the actor. Shalin cries in fear of Sajid, says that the filmmaker has anger issues and can hit him, Sajid on the other hand doesn't wanna live in the same house as Shalin, 'a violent guy,' his words not mine!

Gautam decides against Shalin but Bigg Boss thinks it was not intentional. Shalin gets punished because of Gautam's decision, he will never be a captain and will be nominated for elimination for two weeks straight.

BB calls Sajid into the confession room, the filmmaker apologises and accepts his mistakes.

Sajid goes to talk to Shalin but the actor is completely traumatised by Sajid's act and cannot bear him around. Sajid tries to calm him down when Shalin says, "I have been through some things that you do not know about so please just leave me alone."