Bigg Boss 16 Day 89 written updates: Housemates turn journalists for the task, Shalin-Sumbul get into BIG fight

New Delhi: It’s another day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates. MC Stan and Archana get into an argument as she calls him ‘bachha’. Sajid tells him to ignore her and says that she is doing it for limelight. Shalin and Vikkas get into an argument over responsibilities. Shalin says he does no work and lives like a king.

Bigg Boss asks all the housemates to assemble for the nominations task. Eight nominated contestants Sreejita, Vikkas, Priyanka, Sumbul, Nimrit, Soundarya, Tina and Shalin will work as reporters for the task and must pitch a negative story of the contestants they want to nominate to the editors. Safe contestants Sajid, Archana, Abdu, MC Stan and captain Shiv are the editors.

The editors will publish selected stories given by the reporters in three rounds and only seven headlines can be published in 'BB Daily'. The one who doesn't make it to the newspaper is protected from nominations this week.

Housemates get quite creative and write sensational headlines while trying to nominate their arch-rivals. Shiv and Shalin get into an argument when he says he won't publish if everyone pitches news about Sumbul only.

In the end, Sumbul is the one about whom no negative story makes it to the paper so she gets saved from nominations. Tina gets irked and says we knew this even before the game started. Nimrit says Shalin had pitched fake news about me.

Shalin and Sumbul get into a heated argument over her involvement in the show and he says she is a weak contestant. He also points out that she cries too often and that's why she needs her father's support. Sumbul feels offended and defends herself by saying that she has come a long way in the show. She says, ‘I will never cry again.’

Bigg Boss calls Priyanka and Nimrit in the confession room. Bigg Boss says Shalin always wanted to save Sumbul and now he is fighting over that with Shiv.

Shalin refers to ‘mandli’ and says they are the ones who will go ahead in the game. Sajid, Shiv and Nimrit discuss about Shalin’s poor thinking. Nimrit says to Sumbul that Shalin is not what he seems. As everyone is sleeping, Archana suddenly wakes up and starts crying. She says I saw a very bad dream about her brother not being well. Priyanka and Nimrit console her.

That’s all for today, stay tuned for more updates!