Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Schools Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary; calls them 'Disgusting'

Farah slammed Tina for making her dental issue so serious that she was willing to leave Bigg Boss 16 on its account, but was making fun of Shalin for his mental health problems.

 

Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
  • A promo shared by the channel Colors showed Farah reprimanding Tina.

New Delhi: As filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan stepped into the shoes of Salman Khan's hosting duties for 'Bigg Boss 16', she was seen slamming contestants Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary's behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot.

Farah slammed Tina for making her dental issue so serious that she was willing to leave Bigg Boss 16 on its account, but was making fun of Shalin for his mental health problems.

A promo shared by the channel Colors showed Farah reprimanding Tina.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Farah said: "Uska daant tootna itna serious hai ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye... Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha uska mazak udaya gaya hai. Tina aur Priyanka ka behaviour is disgusting."

Tina is seen replying: "Ye galat portray ho raha hai."

To which Farah says: "Tina, you have got to listen, or I am walking out." While imitating Tina, Farah then said to the actor before storming off the set.

"This is why people have a problem... this attitude... keep talking..."

