topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan calls Priyanka 'Shemdi' during verbal spat - Do you know he wears flashy luxury labels worth lakhs!

MC Stan has often sported luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Versace, Palm Angels and Prada. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 04:19 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan calls Priyanka 'Shemdi' during verbal spat - Do you know he wears flashy luxury labels worth lakhs!

Mumbai: 'Shemdi' seems to be one of the words trending in 'Bigg Boss 16' as it has often been used by rapper and contestant MC Stan in the show amid fights with other contestants. Just like 'bro', 'chaalaak bro', 'popat', 'chicknoo' 'maar maar ke mor bana dungi' -- 'shemdi' too is an expression which has caught the attention of many. Stan recently used 'shemdi' for co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a fight amid a task.

During the nomination task, Stan got into a verbal spat with Priyanka and called her 'Shemdi', a word that he's not used once but several times.

He had earlier used it for Archana Gautam during a task for ration. And that's not it! The rapper is also known for his flashy jewellery and luxury labelled outfits.

MC Stan has often sported luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Versace, Palm Angels and Prada. In an episode, Stan wore a Louis Vuitton jacket worth a whopping Rs 4.5 lakh, according to reports.

As per a media report, Stan donned a green gradient jacket from Louis Vuitton which costs $8,600, approximately close to Rs 8 lakh in India.

He was then seen wearing wore a T-shirt for Rs 40,000 and an LV monogrammed olive green shirt priced at a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh.

It doesn't stop there. Stan has made a statement in the house with his chunky rings, diamond studded chains and 'SLATT', 'Hindi' jumbo neck pieces, which he often wears in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 newsmc stanMC Stan clothesBB 16Salman Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!