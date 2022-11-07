topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets super upset with Priyanka Choudhary, goes rogue and abuses her!

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 03:17 PM IST
  • In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen getting into an ugly verbal spat.
New Delhi: Catfight alert! In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen getting into an ugly verbal spat.

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The heated fight begins over the food portions served to Priyanka and her friend Ankit Gupta. The fight takes an ugly side, when Nimrit says that she will slap her but she was also seen abusing Priyanka.

Later, Priyanka and Ankit get into a disagreement over taking sides however, the two make it up.

