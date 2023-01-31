Bigg Boss 16 Nomination Special: Shiv, Sumbul, Stan in Trouble, Other Three Join Nimrit in Finale

New Delhi: Amid the stress of nominations, the mandali seems to be coming apart. It all starts with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan walking out on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan while they were discussing their favourite show. Nimrit points out that it is rude of them to do so. Shiv and MC Stan try to convince them that they were just kidding, but the girls don't budge.

Evading nominations is up to the housemates of COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' for the first time in the season. All they have to do is bide their time for nine minutes and stay undistracted. The master of the house introduces a hatke nomination drill that involves contestants spending nine minutes each in the activity area.

If a certain contestant spends more or less time in the activity area, the one who enters next must make up for the gained or lost time. Those who hit close to the right number of minutes will earn the coveted ticket to finale. The catch here is that ace fashion designer Ken Ferns is in the activity area to distract the contestants by sharing what their image is like in the public domain. Another diversion is presented with 'Bigg Boss' reading out tweets from fans rooting for the victory of their favourite contestant.

Priyanka, Shalin, Archana made one team and Shiv, Stan, Sumbul were the other one. Nimrit, of course, was safe. According to the time recorded, Mandli gets nominated and the reason was Sumbul as she took 17 minutes, the maximum amongst all others. As Bigg Boss announced the results, Sumbul got very upset and started avoiding the mandli. The other three are also upset but are not saying anything to her, but Sumbul's behaviour has started irritating them.

Amid all this, Priyanka, Archana and Shalin join Nimrit in the finale week.

Keep watching the excitement and drama in Bigg Boss 16, Special Partner Ching’s Dragon Fire Chutney & Taste Partner Priyagold Hunk every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.