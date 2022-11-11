Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya is all praises for Shalin Bhanot, calls him a 'nice guy at heart...'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 had one of the most crucial episodes last night as all eyes were glued onto the Shiv- Archana clash following which Archana was shown the door.

This season has picked up steam & is one of the most talked about seasons of all times.

One of the contestants who has been at the receiving end of trolls but it also loved by thousands is Shalin Bhanot who by far enjoys maximums screen space. While the internet is divided into pro Shalin & anti shalin groups, one thing the Bigg boss Loyalists cannot deny is....you can love him, hate him but cannot ignore him.

Previous Bigg Boss finalist Rahul Vaidya who once was Shalin Bhanot's neighbour opened up about the Naagin actor & tweeted.

I really don’t know what went wrong between him and his ex wife. And I am no one to comment on their personal life. My tweet is for his big boss journey. And I will repeat that Shalin is coming across as a sweet guy !!! Baaki aap log expert ho gade hue murde ukhadne me.. https://t.co/dPEdTVqIZA — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 10, 2022

He wrote , 'And guys Shalin Bhanot. He might have come across a Lil silly at times but he is definitely a harmless sweet human being. He is never nasty and rude.'

We couldn't agree more. It's about time we cut Shalin some slack & see for what he is. His fandom is growing by the minute & the micro blogging site is a proof of that.