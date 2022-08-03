NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's show premiere date, leaked house pics and expected contestants list!

BIGG BOSS 16 UPDATE: Salman Khan's reality show will reportedly have aqua theme this year. Check the long list of contestants who are speculated to be onboard as participants.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's show premiere date, leaked house pics and expected contestants list!

New Delhi: The much-talked about reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' is soon to be back with its Season 16. Host and dost Salman Khan's charisma as the anchor of the show with a fresh expected list of controversial contestants is already making the right kind of buzz among fans. 

BIGG BOSS 16 TENTATIVE CONTESTANTS LIST

Several active fan pages on social media platforms are already speculating the names of celebrities who all will be participating in the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The tentative contestants' list includes Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar, Shiney Ahuja, Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Kanika Mann, Prachi Desai and Vivian Dsena among others. 

Not just this, but leaked images of Bigg Boss 16 house sets have also found their way to the internet through many fan pages on social media. Take a look here: 

BIGG BOSS 16 PREMIERE DATE

Several reports suggest that Salman Khan's show will begin on October 1 this year. However, till now there has been no official statement or word from the makers on the commencement of the show as yet. 

According to the images surfaced online, looks like the Bigg Boss 16 house will be as plush as ever with the aqua theme this time. Salman's show had a jungle theme last year.

Stay tuned for all updates on Bigg Boss 16!

 

 

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 updateSalman KhanSalman Khan newsBigg Boss 16 newsBigg Boss 16 contestants list

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts