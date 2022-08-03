New Delhi: The much-talked about reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' is soon to be back with its Season 16. Host and dost Salman Khan's charisma as the anchor of the show with a fresh expected list of controversial contestants is already making the right kind of buzz among fans.

BIGG BOSS 16 TENTATIVE CONTESTANTS LIST

Several active fan pages on social media platforms are already speculating the names of celebrities who all will be participating in the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The tentative contestants' list includes Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar, Shiney Ahuja, Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Kanika Mann, Prachi Desai and Vivian Dsena among others.

As per report, KKK12 contestant and Actress #SritiJha to be part of Karan Johar's upcoming movie. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Apart from her, #ArjunBijlani, #ShraddhaArya and #ArjitTaneja will also be part of the film. — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 2, 2022

Not just this, but leaked images of Bigg Boss 16 house sets have also found their way to the internet through many fan pages on social media. Take a look here:

BIGG BOSS 16 PREMIERE DATE

Several reports suggest that Salman Khan's show will begin on October 1 this year. However, till now there has been no official statement or word from the makers on the commencement of the show as yet.

According to the images surfaced online, looks like the Bigg Boss 16 house will be as plush as ever with the aqua theme this time. Salman's show had a jungle theme last year.

Stay tuned for all updates on Bigg Boss 16!