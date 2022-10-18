NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin clears the air, says Tina wasn't the first person to point out about Sumbul!

Shalin very boldly told Nimrit that Gautam was the first person to tell him this and reminded her that she too told him about Sumbul.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shalin very boldly told Nimrit that Gautam was the first person to tell him this and reminded her that she too told him about Sumbul.
  • And stated that Nimrit was the second person to discuss this with him. Tina brought this to him way later.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin clears the air, says Tina wasn't the first person to point out about Sumbul!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 took a heated turn after Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father came and slammed actors Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, without giving them a chance to mention their points. While Nimrit was blaming Tina for spreading this news in the house and being the first one to point this out, even Gautam kept contemplating what Nimrit said. But, turning down his silence Shalin came out in support of Tina and cleared the air that Tina wasn’t the first one who pointed this out. In fact, she was the third person to say and ask Shalin directly.

Shalin very boldly told Nimrit that Gautam was the first person to tell him this and reminded her that she too told him about Sumbul. And stated that Nimrit was the second person to discuss this with him. Tina brought this to him way later.

Tina has been very vocal in the house and her stands are strong and powerful too! Her cute, bold, beautiful and innocent personality is appreciated outside.

Keep watching this space for more updates!

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 Shalin SumbulShalin SumbulShalin Tina

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people