Bigg Boss 16: Shalin clears the air, says Tina wasn't the first person to point out about Sumbul!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 took a heated turn after Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father came and slammed actors Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, without giving them a chance to mention their points. While Nimrit was blaming Tina for spreading this news in the house and being the first one to point this out, even Gautam kept contemplating what Nimrit said. But, turning down his silence Shalin came out in support of Tina and cleared the air that Tina wasn’t the first one who pointed this out. In fact, she was the third person to say and ask Shalin directly.

#ShalinBhanot ne clearly bola hai yaha, k tina was the third person to come and ask him about sumbul..#TinaDatta #Biggboss #Biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/7KGOozqAbV — akash gupta (@shalinfanclub) October 17, 2022

Shalin very boldly told Nimrit that Gautam was the first person to tell him this and reminded her that she too told him about Sumbul. And stated that Nimrit was the second person to discuss this with him. Tina brought this to him way later.

Tina has been very vocal in the house and her stands are strong and powerful too! Her cute, bold, beautiful and innocent personality is appreciated outside.

