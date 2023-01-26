Bigg Boss 16: ‘Shiv Thakare Wouldn't Have Survived Without Mandali,’ says Archana Gautam During Nominations Task

New Delhi: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 seemed like an intense one where actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was braving a bunch of bullies and Shiv Thakare was the leader of the bunch. The show which was said to be re-set has not changed at all and the ‘Mandali’ is still bullying others around. Priyanka who is popular by the name of 'one woman army' kept facing the bullies and Archana Gautam lashes truth bombs all along.

In the nomination task, the house was yelling at each other and it was getting difficult to understand what was being said. The ‘Mandali’ kept shouting and blaming everything on Priyanka as she was the only one who stood against the four. Archana Gautam fuelled the fire when she gave a reason to nominate Shiv. She said, "Tum jo bhi khele ho abhi tak Mandali ke sath hi khele ho. Unke support se khele ho. Akele hote toh shayad aap yaha tak nahi aa pate. Aap aaye kyuki aapko woh 6 logon ka support mila hai." (Whatever you have played till now you have played it with Mandali. Played it with their support. If you were alone you wouldn't have come this far. You are here because you got the support of those 6 people).

The reason Archana gave to nominate Shiv was a truth bomb for him and he reacted exactly the way Archana and Priyanka were seen discussing. The amount of accuracy showed fans how well these actresses understood the show and the people in the house. Archana's reason was praised because Shiv had an opportunity to play the ticket to the finale week task and take the ticket from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia but as host, Salman Khan previously mentioned on the weekend ka vaar episode maybe Shiv has become overconfident and has stopped playing the game for himself.

It will be interesting to see how Priyanka and Archana are facing the bullies and are willing to play the game without any support. Both actresses kept their opinions strong and kept debating firmly on their beliefs, unlike ‘Mandali’ that kept pointing fingers and shouting endlessly without any direction.