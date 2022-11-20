Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul's 'Imlie' co-star Manasvi Vashist is 'deeply saddened to see her character assassination'

New Delhi: On Bigg Boss 16, Shanivaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan confronted Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her alleged 'obsession' with Shalin Bhanot.

The strong allegation has now left actress' former co-star Manasvi Vashist disappointed and upset. On Sunday, the 'Imlie' actor took to his Insta stories and penned down a long note in support of Sumbul.

He even slammed Sumbul's 'character assassination' and alleged that all other Bigg Boss 16 housemates are attacking her.

He wrote, "I am deeply saddened to see the character assassination of a simple girl on national television. I have worked with Sumbul and she is a very sensible and honest girl. I am watching this season of Bigg Boss and it’s extremely frustrating to see how everybody is brutally attacking her character and not even a single person is taking a stand for her. This is disgusting."

"You tell the world that if a woman says 'no' then it is a no. Then why are you putting allegations on a woman that she is 'obsessed' and 'in love' with a man when she hasn't said that herself? Why would you do that to her? Just because you think she is vulnerable? This is pathetic," he added.

For the unversed, Salman Khan confronted Sumbul for her alleged obsession with Shalin Bhanot in the weekend episode. While she denied the same, Salman questioned her for not letting Tina Datta talk to Bhanot for even five minutes. Salman even asked other housemates about their opinion on Sumbul and Shalin's equation and everybody saw it the wrong way too.