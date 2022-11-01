topStories
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Temperature in the house to increase with the nomination task tonight!

Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam are among the names who have been nominated for eviction this week.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 03:14 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', contestants will be seen using a fake sword to nominate their housemates for eviction from show.
  • Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam are among the names who have been nominated for eviction this week.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Temperature in the house to increase with the nomination task tonight!

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', contestants will be seen using a fake sword to nominate their housemates for eviction from the show.

Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam are among the names who have been nominated for eviction this week.

A promo clip shared by the TV channel Colors on Instagram shows a glimpse of the nomination task.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Soundarya in the clip is heard saying that she wants to nominate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Rapper Mc Stan takes Sumbul Touqeer's name.

Shalin Bhanot, who was seen getting into a verbal spat with Priyanka, said that he wants to nominate her because she thinks she is a "neta" and all Bigg Boss's problems are hers.

Priyanka is then heard saying: "Insaan real hi nahi reh sakta toh usko reality show main rehna nahi chahye. (When a person cannot be real, he /she should not continue to be in the show)."

As Sumbul gets nominated, she said: "Kuch nahi bolti toh bolte hai ki bolti nahi hai aur jab bolti hun toh bolte hai ki bahut bolti hai (When I am silent, they say I do not speak but when I speak, they say I speak a lot)."

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 nominationsBigg Boss 16 episode

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
How online gaming and betting companies operating from offshore are defrauding the Government exchequer?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'