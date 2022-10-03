Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta wants to marry Abdu Rozik, Tajikistani singer blushes- WATCH

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 is already trending and the biggest reason behind it, in fact, the cutest reason behind it is Abdu Rozik. One of the contestants this year from Tajikistan, Abdu is receiving a lot of love from all over the globe for his innocence and cuteness.

Also, one of the other contestants is getting too close to Abdu as she wants to be his girlfriend. 'Uttaran' actress Tina Datta can be seen expressing her desire to date Abdu. She asks the singer if she can date him and went on to say that she wants to be his girlfriend.

"Hum iska Swayamvar kar rahe hai. We will get you married," she says as Abdu screams 'Me?' Tina then says, "Can I date you? Can I be your girlfriend? You have amazing cheeks. I love your smile also. So cute, you are." This leaves Abdu blushing, he smiles and then calls Tina 'cute.'

Last night, Abdu sang the song Dil Deewana along with Tina Dutta as a part of the task and the social media got flooded with netizens talking about Abdu's adorable things.

Besides Abdu and Tina, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori are also locked in the 'Bigg Boss' house