NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's loyal friendship for Shalin Bhanot out-shines

With increasing competition and heat in the show, yesterday was definitely not a good day for Shalin Bhanot in the show. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 05:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • With increasing competition and heat in the show, yesterday was definitely not a good day for Shalin Bhanot in the show.
  • Amidst a fake allegation and the aggression around Shalin, where the house went against him, Bhanot's friend Tina Datta was seen standing by him and reminding him of his motive behind coming to Bigg Boss.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's loyal friendship for Shalin Bhanot out-shines

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 16 has entered its second week and the complete hiatus is keeping the audience hooked onto the show. 

With increasing competition and heat in the show, yesterday was definitely not a good day for Shalin Bhanot in the show. Amidst a fake allegation and the aggression around Shalin, where the house went against him, Bhanot's friend Tina Datta was seen standing by him and reminding him of his motive behind coming to Bigg Boss. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tinzi In TinzelTown (@tinadatta)

Tina is known for her loyalty towards her friends outside the house, but she has also proved it inside the house. Where other friends of Shalin didn't even bother to come and see his state, Tina was constantly reminding him to wear his mic. And she was even pumping him, being there for her friend. In a situation where Gautam turned on Shalin, it was nice to see that Tina didn't go with herd mentality...

We must say, she is definitely a friend one would want to have!

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoTina ShalinShalin TinaShalin Tina Bigg Boss 16

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites