Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's loyal friendship for Shalin Bhanot out-shines

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 16 has entered its second week and the complete hiatus is keeping the audience hooked onto the show.

With increasing competition and heat in the show, yesterday was definitely not a good day for Shalin Bhanot in the show. Amidst a fake allegation and the aggression around Shalin, where the house went against him, Bhanot's friend Tina Datta was seen standing by him and reminding him of his motive behind coming to Bigg Boss.

Tina is known for her loyalty towards her friends outside the house, but she has also proved it inside the house. Where other friends of Shalin didn't even bother to come and see his state, Tina was constantly reminding him to wear his mic. And she was even pumping him, being there for her friend. In a situation where Gautam turned on Shalin, it was nice to see that Tina didn't go with herd mentality...

We must say, she is definitely a friend one would want to have!