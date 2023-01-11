topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Tina tells her mom to remain calm in front of Shalin's mother, she says 'tu meri maa nahi hai...'

A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram. It shows Shalin's mother entering the house and giving a kiss on her son's forehead.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 01:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', amid the family week, contestant Tina Datta will be seen asking her mother to remain calm as soon as her co-contestant Shalin Bhanot's mother enters the house.
  • A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram. It shows Shalin's mother entering the house and giving a kiss on her son's forehead.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Tina tells her mom to remain calm in front of Shalin's mother, she says 'tu meri maa nahi hai...'

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', amid the family week, contestant Tina Datta will be seen asking her mother to remain calm as soon as her co-contestant Shalin Bhanot's mother enters the house.

A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram. It shows Shalin's mother entering the house and giving a kiss on her son's forehead.

Tina can be seen sitting with her mother in the garden area, and saying, "Mom, kuch chahiye nahi ki tamasha ho... Her mother replies, "Main teri maa hu, tu meri beti hai, tu meri maa nahi hai (I am your mother... You are my daughter, not my mother)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Then, Shalin's mother meets Tina and says: "Tumhaari aankhen itna bolti hai, koshish karna kuch galat na bole (Your eyes speak a lot. Try that something wrong is not said)."

The promo was captioned: "Shalin aur Tina ke mom ke aane se, kya badlenge inke dynamics (will the entry of Shalin and Tina's moms into the show change their dynamics in house)?"

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 ShalinBigg Boss 16 TinaShalin TinaTina motherShalin mother

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974