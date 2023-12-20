Bigg Boss 17 Episode Preview: Munawar And Ayesha Khan’s Chemistry Takes Centre Stage Amid Nominations

New Delhi: Tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ stirs a huge serving of drama and tension with the nomination drill of the week. In the activity area, a giant makeshift frog grants housemates the power to nominate contestants for eviction in exchange for a kiss. The one who kisses the frog can invite their favourite contestant to nominate the one they wish to oust from the game. Those who get the maximum number of nominations must brave the threat of being evicted from the house.

Grudges, rivalry, spats, personal attacks, and judgments steam up during this drill, but ‘BIGG BOSS’ has the biggest twist up his sleeves. By virtue of being the captain, Munawar Faruqui is granted the power to nominate one person for eviction right away. Who will Munawar choose?

After the storm that wild card entrant, Ayesha Khan brought into the house, exposing Munawar Faruqui’s relationship woes, a chemistry is simmering between the two. Munawar seems very happy to wear the white shirt that Ayesha recommends. The two give each other looks like they have a language of their own. The power couple of the house Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have a lot to say about Munawar and Ayesha, who are perhaps faking their bond or not clear about where they stand in the relationship in their opinion. Aishwarya observes that the stand-up comedian is pampering Ayesha with attention after crying his eyes out for the ‘love of his life’. Are Munawar and Ayesha on the verge of becoming the ‘new couple’ in the house?

Watch ‘BIGG BOSS’ co-presented by HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ co-present BIGG BOSS 17 every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.