MUNAWAR FARUQUI

Bigg Boss 17: Evicted Contestant Khanzaadi Roots For Munawar Faruqui's Victory

When asked about her preferred contestants to win the competition, Khanzaadi stated, "I want Munawar, Abhishek, and Ankita because they are very passionate, desperate, and dedicated towards the game. I think those who are giving their 100% to the game should go forward and win, according to me."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 17: Evicted Contestant Khanzaadi Roots For Munawar Faruqui's Victory Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a recent interview following her eviction from Bigg Boss Season 17, Feroza Khan, popularly known as Khanzaadi, openly expressed her support for Munawar Faruqui as the potential winner of the show.

When asked about her preferred contestants to win the competition, Khanzaadi said, "I want Munawar, Abhishek, and Ankita because they are passionate, desperate, and dedicated to the game. I think those giving their 100% to the game should go forward and win, according to me."

Munawar Faruqui, a talented musician and comedian, has been winning viewers' hearts with his authenticity and genuine connection with the audience. Even evicted contestants from previous weeks, Tehalka and Jigna, had mentioned Munawar as a potential winner. Now, with Feroza Khan adding her endorsement, it further solidifies Munawar's position as a strong contender for the Bigg Boss 17 title.

As the competition enters its tenth week, Munawar Faruqui's maturity, honesty, and positive qualities continue to make a significant impact, making him a frontrunner in the race for the coveted Bigg Boss 17 title. 

