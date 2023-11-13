Bigg Boss 17: Sunanda Sharma Sets The Stage On Fire With Her Dynamic Energy

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka War has been particularly memorable because so many celebrity guests attend. This past weekend was made extra special because, in addition to Katrina Kaif, Punjabi Superstar singer Sunanda Sharma made an appearance to promote her newest song, "Chandigarh Ka Chokra."

Sunanda took to social media to express her excitement as well. She penned the caption as she posted a few scenes from the show.

"Let’s meet at 9 at Big Boss House. Thank you @beingsalmankhan sir for your kind words, I am glad you liked the song. Thanks to almighty for always being kind and blessing me with such opportunities. Couldn’t ask for more. Happy Diwali to everyone "

Sunanda Sharma's contagious energy lit up the Bigg Boss stage as soon as she stepped on. She had such a fun conversation with Salman Khan, the host. Sunanda looked stunning in traditional Punjabi wear, and her cuteness really won over everyone. After meeting Salman Khan, the superstar singer had the time of her life experiencing her fan moment. Salman Khan retorted, "Why do you have to promote your songs, you sing them and they eventually become so big," as she mentioned that she had come to promote her song. The superstar singer then thanked God for the same. Additionally, Sunanda stated on the programme that she put her all into this project and sang a Punjabi and Haryanvi mix for the first time.

Diwali celebration indeed went a notch higher with Sunanda's presence and it's truly remarkable. It's a treat for her fans to watch her on the show and they also showered their love in the comment section.

"Apni favorite female singer a”

"She is a wholesome vibe."

"Congratulations Sunanda mam"

Sunanda has many popular songs like Billi Ankh, Jaani Tera Naa, jatt Disda, and many others. Now, the superstar singer has launched her new song 'Chandigarh Ka Chokra' which is already gathering a lot of love. It was a hit during the Diwali season.