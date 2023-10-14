New Delhi: The entertainment extravaganza of the television world is back as COLORS is all set to kickstart its newest edition of the cult reality show – BIGG BOSS. Over the years, the show has gripped the millions of viewers of the nation, becoming a household name and an annual entertainment ritual. Having shattered viewership records, the last season of the show reigned over television, dominated social media conversations, and immortalized some of its best moments in public memory. This year, the show makes a historic move with its new edition capturing the Dil, Dimaag aur Dum of the master of the house.

Top of form until now viewers have seen ‘BIGG BOSS’ serving justice in the right way and treating all the contestants equally but this time he will have his set of favourites. The master of the house will align with those who play with their hearts, nurture, and mentor those who engage in strategic mind games and celebrate the courageous ones. Amid all the novelty of this season, one aspect of the show remains constant with the megastar Salman Khan reprising his role as the host, who raises the right questions and drops reality checks on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, ‘BIGG BOSS’ will premiere on October 15, at 9.00 pm and thereafter air every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.

Among a volley of never-seen-before elements in the upcoming edition, the Dabangg host Salman Khan will be showing the audience around the most coveted house in the country in its premiere episode. For the very first time, the BIGG BOSS house will feature a unique area known as the ‘Archive Room’. This room will serve as a comprehensive library, housing footage from every episode of the current season. Handpicked contestants will have the privilege of accessing this treasure trove of footage, allowing them to gain valuable insights into their fellow housemates' interactions and specific events that have occurred throughout the season.

That’s not all, the premiere episode has something in store for all the Salman Khan fans as they will get to witness their favourite host performing on his chartbusters. Apart from this, on the premiere episode, BIGG BOSS will not only contextualise the mantras of the season but also incite curiosity about how this season will be a distinctive one. Jaaniye iss baar game kaise nahi hoga sabke liye same to same…

Talking about the show, the host Salman Khan said, “I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I've witnessed that each edition brings novelty and sets the bar of entertainment higher. In this season, the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum have laid out three paths for the contestants and it will be an exciting watch to see their journey unfold. I'm looking forward to hosting this one-of-a-kind edition as the contestants take on this interesting challenge of teaming up with the Boss himself.”

Post the phenomenal success of BIGG BOSS OTT, JioCinema is back with an array of offerings for the upcoming season of BIGG BOSS on television, ensuring a captivating experience with exclusive content access for free with its 24-hour LIVE channel. For the first time, the audience will get an opportunity to choose from two multi-cam LIVE feeds and select the cameras they want to watch from, apart from the main live feed.

To establish the theme and the mantras of this game-changing season, the channel has crafted an all-encompassing digital campaign. For the first time in the history of the show, viewers will get a virtual tour of the most unconventional house on television over social media along with its launch, leaving them to speculate the fate of this season. Building the anticipation further, the show will introduce the contestants on social media through a tarot card reader and spark intrigue about their personalities and the approach they pick for their journey in the edition. The iconic moments of the show are reigning over social media as CGI ads present glimpses of its marvellous legacy and underline the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum. Scaling up its engagement quotient, COLORS Instagram handle is disseminating social media posts along the lines of #BlastFromThePast to evoke nostalgia and generate buzz around Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.

On the launch day, to celebrate the charismatic host of the show, Salman Khan, a sneak peek of its digitally themed shoot will be released, and viewers will be engaged through live updates. As the excitement builds on the social media platforms and the countdown begins, get ready to embark on this extraordinary journey!

Get ready to watch ‘BIGG BOSS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ premiering on the 15th October 2023 and airing thereafter every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.