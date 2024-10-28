Bigg Boss 18: After Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerjee Gets Out Of The Show

Mumbai: This year Bigg Boss fails to grab viewers' attention as they are least interested in the contestants who have entered the show. Only Weekend Ka Vaar is something that the audience waits for as it's superstar Salman Khan who arrives in swag to take the class of the contestants and inform who will be evicted from the show. And this weekend Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty arrived to promote their film Singham Again. In the show, Rohit was the one who was given the responsibility to inform about the evicted contestants.

Rohit came inside the house and said, "Salman bhai nein yeh zimmadari di hai ki aap mein se kisi ek ko yeh khabar dun ki unka safar yahi khatam horaha hai". He later added," Aur aaj unka iss ghar mein aakhri din hai. Aap charo mein se, jise janta ne sabse kam votes diye hai woh hai Nyrrraa."

Nyrraa looked prepared to leave the show. Nyrraa's eviction came after Muskan Bamne, the Anupamaa fame couldn't do much in the show and she looked almost lost, and many thought she deserved to go. During Nyrraa's exit, Shrutika was upset and she told the actress that she deserved to show.

Why am I crying , Nyrraa you were a queen in the house. Yes you had a slow progression, but had an immense scope which makers failed to utilize. You will have better things for you in future. Makers disrespected you, it wasn’t your fault. Loveee youu #NyrraaMBanerji https://t.co/P645tSiFTf October 28, 2024

Currently who are making headlines with their stints in the show are Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar.