BIGG BOSS 18

Bigg Boss 18: After Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerjee Gets Out Of The Show

Nyrraa Banerjee gets eliminated from Salman Khan's show, Rohit Shetty announces her eviction.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 18: After Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerjee Gets Out Of The Show Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: This year Bigg Boss fails to grab viewers' attention as they are least interested in the contestants who have entered the show. Only Weekend Ka Vaar is something that the audience waits for as it's superstar Salman Khan who arrives in swag to take the class of the contestants and inform who will be evicted from the show. And this weekend Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty arrived to promote their film Singham Again. In the show, Rohit was the one who was given the responsibility to inform about the evicted contestants.

Rohit came inside the house and said, "Salman bhai nein yeh zimmadari di hai ki aap mein se kisi ek ko yeh khabar dun ki unka safar yahi khatam horaha hai". He later added," Aur aaj unka iss ghar mein aakhri din hai. Aap charo mein se, jise janta ne sabse kam votes diye hai woh hai Nyrrraa."

Nyrraa looked prepared to leave the show. Nyrraa's eviction came after Muskan Bamne, the Anupamaa fame couldn't do much in the show and she looked almost lost, and many thought she deserved to go. During Nyrraa's exit, Shrutika was upset and she told the actress that she deserved to show.

Currently who are making headlines with their stints in the show are Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

