Mumbai: Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 is struggling with low TRP ratings this season, reportedly in Telly Chakkar, the show is failing to make it to the top 10 in viewership charts. Despite attempts to create buzz with controversial contestants and dramatic moments, the show hasn’t resonated as strongly with audiences as in previous seasons. Viewers have noted that the show might be losing its charm, with repetitive formats and predictable narratives. However, with the season still ongoing, there’s a chance it could gain traction if there’s a shift in the storyline or fresh elements are introduced.

Salman Khan’s absence from the show is the reason behind the lowest TRP of Bigg Boss 18?

Salman Khan’s absence is being pointed to as one of the major reasons for Bigg Boss 18’s low TRP ratings. Over the years, Salman has become a key part of the show, with his “Weekend Ka Vaar” episodes drawing significant viewership due to his unique hosting style, charisma, and ability to address contestants’ behaviour in an entertaining way. His presence often adds an extra layer of excitement and drama, which many fans feel is missing this season.

While other hosts may try to fill his shoes, Salman’s years of association with the show have made him nearly irreplaceable in the eyes of viewers. Some fans believe that without his personality anchoring the episodes, the show feels less engaging. If the TRP remains low, the producers may need to bring in elements that could recapture the audience’s attention. Salman who is busy shooting for Sikandar in Hyderabad will soon make a smashing entry in the Weekend Ka Vaar.