Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Confronts Eisha Singh About Relationship Rumors With Shalin Bhanot – WATCH

New Delhi: The latest promo of Bigg Boss has set the internet abuzz, with Salman Khan addressing Eisha Singh's gameplay in his signature style. The host is seen confronting her about her actions and alliances in the house.

In the promo, Salman calls out Eisha for her behavior toward Avinash, saying, "Eisha, Avinash aapke liye vo khilona hai, jise jab man chaha chabhi dedi aur vo taali bajayega, naachega." He also references a past incident where Rajat Sharma labelled Avinash as "tharki," pointing out that such remarks should not have been tolerated by her, saying, "Aapko toh nahi sunna chahiye tha na."

Further pressing on her strategies, Salman highlights her priorities, stating, "Saaf dikh raha hai ki aap apne game ko apni dosti se upar rakhti ho."

Take A Look:

In another video, Salman revisits a conversation between Eisha and Shilpa, where Eisha had hinted about having a boyfriend outside the house. Probing further, Salman asks her directly, to which she responds, "Nahi... koi nahi hai." Salman humorously teases her, adding, "Shayad mai unko jaanta honga, nature ke bade calm honge... shaaleen honge."

With Salman addressing these dynamics, this Bigg Boss episode promises to delve deeper into relationships and gameplay strategies, keeping viewers glued to their screens.