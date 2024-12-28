Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2837051https://zeenews.india.com/television/bigg-boss-18-salman-khan-confronts-eisha-singh-about-relationship-rumors-with-shalin-bhanot-watch-2837051.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
EISHA SINGH

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Confronts Eisha Singh About Relationship Rumors With Shalin Bhanot – WATCH

Salman Khan confronts Eisha Singh on Bigg Boss 18 about her relationship rumours with Shalin Bhanot and her gameplay strategy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2024, 04:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Confronts Eisha Singh About Relationship Rumors With Shalin Bhanot – WATCH (Image: x)

New Delhi: The latest promo of Bigg Boss has set the internet abuzz, with Salman Khan addressing Eisha Singh's gameplay in his signature style. The host is seen confronting her about her actions and alliances in the house.

In the promo, Salman calls out Eisha for her behavior toward Avinash, saying, "Eisha, Avinash aapke liye vo khilona hai, jise jab man chaha chabhi dedi aur vo taali bajayega, naachega." He also references a past incident where Rajat Sharma labelled Avinash as "tharki," pointing out that such remarks should not have been tolerated by her, saying, "Aapko toh nahi sunna chahiye tha na."

Further pressing on her strategies, Salman highlights her priorities, stating, "Saaf dikh raha hai ki aap apne game ko apni dosti se upar rakhti ho."

Take A Look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In another video, Salman revisits a conversation between Eisha and Shilpa, where Eisha had hinted about having a boyfriend outside the house. Probing further, Salman asks her directly, to which she responds, "Nahi... koi nahi hai." Salman humorously teases her, adding, "Shayad mai unko jaanta honga, nature ke bade calm honge... shaaleen honge."

With Salman addressing these dynamics, this Bigg Boss episode promises to delve deeper into relationships and gameplay strategies, keeping viewers glued to their screens.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK