Bigg Boss Day 16 updates: Shiv BEATS Priyanka to become new captain amid total chaos!

New Delhi: It's another day at Bigg Boss house and it begins with the morning anthem which all the housemates sing together. Archana and Shiv have a fun banter over who had left wet clothes inside the washroom. Nimrit then takes captain Gautam to everyone’s room to check if Rajma-Chawal is kept there. She first goes to Sajid’s room and Shiv’s room to check about Rajma-Chawal. Sajid says they are not thieves. Shiv and Nimrit have a fight when she comes to check and it is found in her own room. He says that Nimrit is doing ‘overacting’. To this, Nimrit breaks down and says that her blood pressure is low.

MC Stan and Tina Dutta discuss about captaincy. Bigg Boss calls Tina and Shalin to confession room and asks about their relationship. They say they are just friends. Bigg Boss points out the flaws in Gautam’s captaincy. Tina says that he doesn’t stand by his own friends.

Bigg Boss then calls and fires Gautam. He asks everyone to assemble in the living room. Bigg Boss asks Archana to stay in the kitchen after she fails to make it to the living area on time. Bigg Boss then asks everyone to give two names for captaincy race. Majority of the housemates vote for Shiv and Priyanka.

The captaincy battle involves both of them to pick a colour and stack them up. Contestant with the longest stack wins. Other contestants can destroy the stacks if they want but without touching. The contest begins! Nimrit destroys Priyanka’s stack. Bigg Boss House is in total chaos as contestants keep sabotaging Priyanka and Shiv’s stack. Priyanka goes into the washroom to do her task when Bigg Boss calls her out and asks her to do in front of everyone. Priyanka blocks the entire area to which Gautam complains to Bigg Boss and says that she should be disqualified and Shiv should be the winner. And Shiv wins the captaincy race at the end!

There is total chaos in the Bigg Boss as Priyanka fights with Gautam over disqualifying her. Sumbul gets into a verbal tussle with Shalin when she says that she felt he was a good friend.

Shiv discusses everyone’s duties with Sajid. Taking over his new role, he distributes the tasks and says that everyone will clean their own plates. Tina asks Shalin and Gautam to resolve their issues and hug it out.

That’s all for today. Stay tuned for more updates!