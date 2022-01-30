हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
bigg boss 15 grand finale

Bigg Boss Grand Finale Day 1: Rashami Desai gets evicted

Bigg Boss 15 finale is going to be a two-part episode that will air on January 29-30 from 8 pm onwards on Colors TV.

New Delhi: As the season finale for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is airing tonight, actor Rashmi Desai has been eliminated from the race after spending 121 days in the house. Desai walked out of the ‘Bigg Boss’ house after being eliminated and joined host Salman Khan on the stage. She had entered the show as a wild card in week 8 and went on to become a finalist.

The ‘Uttaran’ actor had previously been a regular contestant in the show’s season 13 in 2019, finishing as the third runner-up back them.

During her stint on the show, Rashami earned a lot of praise for her determination during the Ticket to Finale task, where she gave a tough fight holding on to the pillar for nearly 20 hours.

Currently, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Shamita Shetty are in the race to become the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The show’s season finale is going to be a two-part episode that will air on January 29-30 from 8 pm onwards on Colors TV.

