topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss locks smoking room as he gets ANGRY at housemates, Sajid Khan refuses to apologise- Watch

Bigg Boss bashed all the housemates for a grave mistake in the latest promo of the show. He also said that something like this has never happened in the history of Bigg Boss.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In the latest promo, Bigg Boss has locked the smoking room
  • He called the housemates shameless
  • Fans speculated that its because Sajid Khan smoked in the open

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss locks smoking room as he gets ANGRY at housemates, Sajid Khan refuses to apologise- Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting and gripping with each passing day! While the fights between contestants and groups is going on, the newest promo of the show reveals something we have never seen before. In the clip, a masked man can be seen entering the Bigg Boss who fixes a wooden board on the smoking room’s wall with ‘Hum bewakoof hain’ (We are foolish) written on it.  

As all the contestants are standing, Bigg Boss says, “Aap jaise heroes ho toh villains ki zaroorat hi kya hai. Mubarak ho, Bigg Boss ke itihaas mein, aapki meherbani se aaj hum is show ko (Why do we need villains, when there are heroes like you all? Congratulations, in the history of Bigg Boss because of you we are....) …,” he says before the voice cuts off.  

Bigg Boss then further adds, “Aap sabko garv mehsoos ho raha hoga kyuki sharm toh aap mein se kisi ko bhi nahi aati hai (You all must be feeling so proud because all of you are shameless),” he added. 

Watch the promo here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Earlier, a photo of Sajid Khan smoking in the open area had gone viral on social media. Fans are speculating that the big step taken by Bigg Boss is due to the same as smoking isn’t allowed in open inside the Bigg Boss house. “Woh baar baar Sajid khan bahar bhaith ke cigrette pita tha karke kiye rahenge aisa,” commented one fan. “This dand is for open smoking in big boss house,” added another. 

After that, we see Sajid Khan saying that he will not apologise. However, Shalin Bhanot says sorry to Bigg Boss. Tina Datta is heard saying to Shalin that anything like this has never happened in the history of Bigg Boss.  

After this shocking step by Bigg Boss, everyone is eagerly waiting to see what happens next! 

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Sajid Khan smokingSajid KhanShalin BhanotTina DattaBigg Boss 16 updatesBigg Boss 16 newsBigg Boss 16 new episodeBigg Boss 16 new promo

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final