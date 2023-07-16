Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akshara Singh Defends Manisha Rani After Krushna Abhishek's Remark, Says 'She Brings Joy'

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, popular actress Akshara Singh has come forward to defend her friend, Manisha Rani, after the latter faced unwarranted criticism on the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Despite Manisha's remarkable efforts and dedication on the show, the host's comments suggested otherwise. Akshara Singh took to Twitter to express her support for Manisha and emphasize her admiration for the actress's talent and hard work.

With a single tweet, Akshara Singh made her stance clear, stating, "No matter what anyone says, I'm watching #BiggBossOTT just for Manisha Rani! She brings so much joy to the show, and her dedication is unmatched. Keep shining, Manisha." This simple message spoke volumes about the camaraderie and solidarity within the Bhojpuri industry.

No matter what anyone says, I'm watching #BiggBossOTT just for @ItsManishaRani ! She brings so much joy to the show, and her dedication is unmatched. Keep shining, Manisha#ManishaRani — AKSHARA SINGH (@AKSHARASINGH1) July 16, 2023

Manisha Rani, known for her versatility and remarkable performances, had been captivating audiences on Bigg Boss OTT 2 with her charm and sincerity. However, the recent remarks made by the host Krushna Abhishek questioned her efforts and implied that she needed to put in more work. Akshara Singh's tweet not only defended Manisha but also highlighted her exceptional talent, reassuring fans that her dedication was beyond reproach.

The support and appreciation from Akshara Singh come as a much-needed boost for Manisha Rani, who was undoubtedly disheartened by the host's comments. It showcases the unity and solidarity that exists among actors, especially in times of criticism and adversity.

The entertainment industry has always been subjected to intense scrutiny, with actors being judged for every move they make. However, this incident serves as a reminder that the industry can also be a platform for encouragement and support. Akshara Singh's tweet resonated with fans and garnered immense support on social media, as many expressed their agreement with her sentiments.

As the news of Akshara Singh's defense of Manisha Rani spreads, it not only highlights the bond between the two actresses but also showcases the power of unity within the entertainment industry. The incident has served as a reminder that appreciation and support can go a long way in boosting an individual's morale and confidence.

Manisha Rani can now take solace in the fact that she has a fellow actress standing firmly in her corner. With the backing of Akshara Singh and the overwhelming support from fans, Manisha can continue to shine on Bigg Boss OTT 2, knowing that her hard work and dedication are recognized and respected by those who matter the most.