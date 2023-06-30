Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 14 Update: Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid Lock Lips, Abhishek Malhan Becomes New Captain

New Delhi: In the latest episode, housemates take part in the Dare task and contestants are divided into two groups. Team A - Pooja, Falak, Cyrus, Avinash, Bebika. Team B - Abhishek Mallan, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid and Akansha Puri.

During the task, Team B's Avinash challenges Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid to lip lock each other for 30 seconds. The two agree to take the challenge and perform the task, leaving everyone surprised. After the kiss, Jad jokingly tells Avinash that 'Akanksha is a bad kisser'. Hearing this, Pooja retorts at Jad saying, "I'm sorry but you're a b**ch if you're saying that. Under the belt. What do you think poor girl will do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world? I am sorry, I disapprove of it. No no no, not cool."

Jad responds, "It's an opinion." Pooja told him that he should share his opinion with Akanksha and not with anyone else in the house. Pooja retorts again, "Boy talk right? I thought you were a man, not a boy," to which Jad sarcastically says, "I'm gay."

Akansha bravely opens up about the awkwardness surrounding the unexpected kiss with Jad. In a heartfelt conversation, she shares her feelings and the discomfort that has lingered since that moment.

After the task ends, Bigg Boss announces Team A as the winner, and asks them to mutually come up with a name from their team, who would be the next captain of the house. The contestants had chosen Jad Hadid as the new captain of the house. Bigg Boss calls Abhishek in the secret room and assigns him a 'secret task' and announces that if he manages to complete the task, he would be able to dethrown Jad from the Captain chair and would become the new captain of the house.

Abhishek is assigned with a task to report at least 10 times when housemates break a rule in the house. However, no other housemate should get to know about the same. As he successfully completes his task, Abhishek becomes the new captain of the house.

Falaq and Avinash engage in a conversation, expressing their opinions about Akansha. Falaq describes her as 'Maha self-obsessed and Maha selfish girl,' while sharing her intention to avoid Akansha altogether.

Abdu makes a stylish entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house, receiving introductions from all the contestants. They offer advice on whom to befriend and whom to stay away from, highlighting their own perspectives.

During a conversation, Jad mentions Abhishek's body odor, playfully joking that he can sense it even from Dubai if Abhishek steps out of his house in Delhi.

