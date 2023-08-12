Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 57 Written Updates: Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt & Others Drop Truthbombs In Roast Task

New Delhi: Post a power-packed morning performance by Bebika, the famous face reader acquainted us with post-show insecurities related to her out-of-the-house relationships with the housemates. Comedian Amit Tandon then lightened up the atmosphere with his jokes. Thereafter, Bigg Boss instructed the housemates to roast each other.

Undoubtedly, bitter-funny banter and strong comments were the highlight of the show. While Bebika got roasted for her tongue, Pooja Bhatt was targeted for her gyan-giving tendencies. Surprisingly, Elvish roasted himself for wanting to make his partner wear Salwaar-Kameez on the beach too. From Abhishek to Bebika, Manisha was confronted for her flirtatious nature. No wonder, the peace of the house got stirred after this seemingly playful task.

Manisha and Elvish, in a fun conversation, discussed Pooja Bhatt's relationship with the latter. Bebika honestly asked Pooja if she has dissappointed her, Pooja replied that Bebika needs to channelize her expectations. In the washroom area, Pooja expressed her disappointment for Abhishek's game and proclaimed that she thinks highly of Elvish.



Although, it's just two days to go for the finale but the housemates continue to navigate through twists and turns. Keep watching Bigg Boss OTT 2.