Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 57 Written Updates: Tony-Asees' Concert Takes Over The House, Singer Confirms Manisha For His Next

New Delhi: The last day of Bigg Boss OTT LIVE streaming, the last day in the BB OTT 2 house is here. On day 57, Pooja Bedi expresses her gratitude towards the house and opens up about how she will miss the house. As the day begins, the fun banter between Abhishek, Elvish, Manisha, and Bebika begins.

Housemates talk about the fun they have all had in the house and how they will miss each other and all that happens in the house. As the amazing journey ends, everyone gets emotional and also have fun with each other.

Bigg Boss then announces that the LIVE streaming will end with a bang, a LIVE concert by popular Bollywood singers Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur. With the singers, audiences also enter the house and the housemates are super happy to see them. Audiences cheer for their favourite top 5 contestants.



Asees starts the concert and Manisha takes over the stage and the audience vibe with her. Manisha's romantic dance with Elvish Yadav makes the crowd goes crazy. Manisha and Bebika's dance takes over the show and housemates too, have a blast.

Manisha Rani then takes Tony Kakkar as her partner, and the jugalbandi gets a lot of love. Tony even dedicates 'Dheeme Dheeme' to Rani and confirms that right after the finale, Tony will make a music video with her and all the housemates rejoice as they hear it.

The concert ends with a group performance by all the housemates with the singers, the audience enjoys as well. The crowd goes crazy when Elvish gets on the stage and Abhishek's appearance makes the crowd go all gaga.

Right after the concert ends, housemates get back in the house and hug it out as tonight is their last night in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

