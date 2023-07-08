BB OTT 2 Fame Akanksha Puri Finally Opens Up On Her Controversial Kiss With Jad, Says 'They Would Have...'

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' ex-contestant Akanksha Puri, on Friday, spoke about her "controversial" kiss with Jad Hadid during an episode.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Akanksha said, "If it was so wrong then why they telecasted it? Because there was an incident of Jad in which he took his pants down, it was nowhere in the telecast and whatever was there was blurred, that thing was not shown. So when that thing started going wrong, they removed it, it was not visible to the public, so if it was also so wrong, they would have removed it too or they would've given instructions to me to stop the task. So I did not understand these things at all, I gave my 100% to the task and would have given it even further."

In order to win a challenge, Akanksha and Jad exchanged a passionate kiss. While their team eventually won the assignment, host Salman Khan was enraged by the duo's behaviour on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.



cre Trending Stories

Salman was seen venting his anger at the contestants, saying, "Aap sabko aisa lagta hai ki ye week ka highlight tha. Parvarish, parivaar, morality, kya woh task apne sabhyata ko leke tha (You all feel that this was the highlight of the week. Upbringing, Family, Morality -- was the task in keeping with our civilisation?). You need not apologise to me for whatever you did. I don't care. I'm out of here. I'm leaving this show"

Akanksha was later evicted from the show. Salman said that India is a very forgiving country but what Jad and Akanksha did was not easy to forgive. He also warned them, saying the show was not meant for such stunts and that if they have to indulge in such activities, they should find another show.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' streams on JioCinema.