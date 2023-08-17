trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650170
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Manisha Rani Heads To Siddhivinayak Temple With Father After Reality Show Ends - Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner: YouTuber Elvish Yadav won the trophy and Manisha Rani came in third. She was spotted at the popular Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai recently.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Manisha Rani Heads To Siddhivinayak Temple With Father After Reality Show Ends - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss TT Season 2 saw many social media influencers and YouTubers winning the hearts of fans across the nation. With Elvish Yadav lifting the trophy - he became the first wild card contestant to win the show ever in Bigg Boss history. In the top 3, there were Elvish, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and Manisha Rani - all three social media people grabbing maximum attention on the OTT platform. 

Manisha Rani got evicted at the 3rd spot and soon after the show ended she was seen rushing to the famous Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with her father to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. After stepping out of the Bappa's divine abode, she was greeted by the paps and happily she posed for the shutterbugs, answering a few questions as well. Take a look here: 

For the uninitiated, Manisha Rani was in the top three place on Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale night. The main vote fight was between Elvish and Abhishek which was eventually won by the former. Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan was unwell on the day of the finale and therefore he could not perform on stage. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

He was hospitalised and after the episode aired, he rushed back to get admitted. When asked, Manisha told paps that she in fact went to the hospital and met her dear friend who is now keeping fine and will soon be all hale and hearty.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was telecast on JIO Cinemas LIVE everyday. 

