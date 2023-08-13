Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone To Join Salman Khan? Deets Inside

New Delhi: Recent posts from the Bigg Boss Khabri and fan pages have got us the best news! Looks like the Karan-Arjun of Bollywood is uniting yet again for the grand finale of BIGG BOSS OTT 2.

As per the post, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will join Salman Khan on Monday 14th August for the finale of the show. The 3 will have a great time on the show as they interact with the TOP 5 contestants of the show.

This season of BIGG BOSS OTT 2 has been an exhilarating journey, igniting conversations and capturing hearts on an enormous scale. The show has unquestionably achieved a super duper hit status, as people are buzzing about its thrilling twists and riveting moments all over the internet. And now, brace yourselves for a blockbuster revelation that takes the excitement up a notch – the iconic duo Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are gracing the finale. As we gear up for this unparalleled climax, get ready to witness a perfect alignment of stars, promising a spellbinding and unforgettable evening of sheer magic on the grand stage!



Tune in to JioCinema on 14th August at 9:00 PM and witness the GRAND FINALE of BIGG BOSS OTT 2.