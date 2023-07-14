trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635438
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Loses Her Cool At Jiya, Calls Her 'Slow Poison'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: The show is hosted by Salman Khan whose Weekend Ka Vaar remains most awaited among fans.

Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 03:24 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', a fight erupts between housemates Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev. It all happened after a sponsor task when Pooja was having a conversation with Avinash, where she dragged Jiya and slammed her for her backstabbing methods.

Pooja labelled Jiya a fraud, volatile, and demanding. Jiya, on the other hand, insulted the filmmaker, prompting Pooja to curse her.

In that task, when Manisha Rani asked Pooja to change her vote for Elvish, then Jiya said: "Aap vote kaise change kar sakti ho."


To which, Pooja taunted her and said: "Jaise aapne captaincy me kia ".

Pooja feels that Jiya has two faces: a whiney girl and an abusive side. And that her relationships always change according to her convenience.

After the facade between her and Pooja, Jiya was talking to Avinash, wondering why Pooja is coming at her. Jiya said "Why Pooja is commenting on my career and family, getting personal. No matter what I say, I get passive-aggressive."

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on Jio Cinema.

