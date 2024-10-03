Advertisement
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh’s Sister Iffat Exposes His Wife’s Identity As Riddhi Jadhav, Netizens Say ‘One More Love Jihaad’

Adnaan Shaikh’s wife is a Hindu who converted to Islam to marry the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame revealed his sister Iftaat.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh’s Sister Iffat Exposes His Wife’s Identity As Riddhi Jadhav, Netizens Say ‘One More Love Jihaad’ Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh recently made headlines for hitting his sister Iffat for exposing his wife’s pictures. Recently Adnaan got married and his wife chose to cover his face and not reveal it to the world, and the fans lauded the way she showed respect towards their religion. Adnaan was extremely upset with his sister Iffat for revealing the identity of his wife and hence he beat her. His sister even filed a police complaint against him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adnaan Shaikh (@adnaan_07dz)

As Adnaan’s sister revealed the face of his wife it went viral on social media as she is a Hindu and is named Riddhi Jadhav. It is also claimed that Riddhi’s parents threw her out of the house for being in a relationship with Adnaan and later they stayed in live for a year and got married.

It is also claimed by Adnaan’s sister that Riddhi converted to Islam and then got married to Adnaan. As the pictures of Adnaan’s wife are exposed, netizens are bashing him and calling their marriage another love jihaad.

