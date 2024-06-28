Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Gets Uncomfortable After Sana Makbul Questions If His First Wife Payal Would Bring Another Man; Netizens React

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik who is creating waves with his appearance in Anil Kapoor’s show recently was seen getting uncomfortable with Sana Makbul's question about getting married for the second time with Kritika Malik despite being to Payal Malik. Payal Malik is Armaan's first wife and in the Bigg Boss house she had no option but to accept Armaan's second marriage with her BFF Kritika as she left her home 8 years back and has no one in her life apart from him.

Watch the video of Sana Makbul asking a hard-hitting and valid question to Armaan Malik about marrying Kritika despite having a first wife Payal.

Sana was seen asking Armaan about the role reversal and said what if Payal would have brought another man in the house, Armaan was seen getting uncomfortable and he didn't have a valid answer to it. This question by Sana Makbul was lauded by the netizens and they showered praise on Sana. One user commented, "Very Good Sana good question". Another user said, " This is such a valid point".

Uorfi Javed comes out in support of Armaan Malik and his two wives who have been promoting polygamy in the show.

Ever since Armaan entered the show, he faced a lot of backlash from the audience for promoting polygamy so proudly. Uorfi came out in support of Armaan and said that if they are comfortable in living together then it's no one else's right to judge them.