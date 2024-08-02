New Delhi: The big daddy of entertainment - Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 grand finale will be premiered tonight on Jio Cinemas and the fantastic five finalists are: Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, and Naezy. Fans have been rooting for their favourite contestant since the show kickstarted. This season has seen some boiling controversies to fun moments, keeping the viewers in a happy space.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale

The grand finale hosted by Anil Kapoor will premiere on August 2, 2024. The show will premiere around 9 PM. The drill will be among Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, and Naezy. Several fan pages feel Sana will win followed by Ranvir and Naezy as the runners-up. Let's see who will get to lift the trophy this season.

To watch the finale LIVE, a JioCinema Premium subscription is required. The event is set to start at 9 PM on Friday, August 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Prize Money Revealed

Bigg Bos OTT Season 3 winner will take home a whopping cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Along with the prize money, the winner will also receive the coveted trophy which is a dream come true for many. If the runner-up gets any prize money, no official word has been out on this yet. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy has also been revealed in the latest episodes.