Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik and Armaan Malik were badly criticised by the media professionals during their Q&A session in the house. Kritika was compared to a dayaan [Witch] for betraying her best friend Payal Malik and marrying Armaan Malik. Kritika had a massive breakdown after all the criticism. In an interview the conversation when asked if she was disloyal with her friend and felt guilty about it. To which said," Initially, I did feel guilty, there were a lot of problems we faced, we three got separated, and I even attempted suicide. But later on, I realized that I could not live with Armaanji. But it is only because of Payal that this relationship could work."

Kritika was even quizzed by Indian Express about Armaan liking her more compared to Payal Malik, to which she said,"

Both Payal and I are equal for him, it is not like he loves the other person more. Just that Payal got evicted sooner and only I was left with him, so that is why he was close to me as a husband".

Armaan who was strongly slammed for his comment about 'Dono ko rakha hai na' claimed he is ready to divorce Payal if she wants as he was informed about his first wife's decision," It is her choice, if she wants to stay or leave, I will support her decision. But we will look into this once I am out. We three will live together, even if God comes down, he cannot separate us".

Armaan Malik, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik have garnered a lot of attention ever since their stint in the house.