Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Is NOT Armaan Malik’s First Wife, The YouTuber Was Married Before, Shocking Details Revealed In Audio Recording

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update: Armaan Malik has been making news ever since he entered in the show with his two wives - Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, the trio have been promoting polygamy since they appeared in the show and have become the talk of the town. Armaan also faced a lot of backlash for his attitude over being married twice and having two wives and netizens called him the most unreal person in the house. The interest in Armaan's personal life has only grown and the trio has been revealing a lot of insights from their married life.

While Armaan is in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, there have been reports claiming that the YouTuber was married before his marriage to Payal and she isn't his first wife. As per reports Armaan was married to a girl named Sumitra at the age of 17 and Payal is very aware of it. From one of the vlogs of Payal, the video clip is going viral where she is seen revealing the deets about Armaan's first marriage.

"Toh mai sabse pehle bata dun Armaan ki jo pehli shaadi hui thi vo 17 saal ki age mein hui thi. Un duno ki nahi bani, vo duno alag ho gaye. Us time jo tha humare pass humne dediya divorce case mein. Vo clear hogya. Kal ko meri nahi banegi mai bhi alag ho jaungi. Poori jindagi ek majburi ke rishte mein koi nahi rehta."

As the video goes viral, the audio clip has been leaked online where one can hear the argument of Armaan with his first wife Sumitra where she claims she gave all the money to him and Payal and she has left with nothing, while Armaan yells he has always helped her. Many claim that this could be fake and they must have planned this before they arrived at the show.