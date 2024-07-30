Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik Reacts To Kritika Malik Being Called A 'Daayan' For Betraying Her And Marrying Armaan Malik

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik has come out in support of Kritika Malik after being called a ‘Dayaan’ in the latest media interaction in the house. Kritika was questioned by a journalist over betraying her BFF Payal Malik and marrying her husband Armaan Malik. Kritika admitted she did wrong to her and even revealed that she tried to attempt suicide after realising her mistake.

And now Payal has reacted to Kritika being trolled and questioned over marrying Armaan, "Mujhe ek cheez Armaan aur Golu ki bohot achchi lagi - unn logo ko mujhe pe andha trust hai. Mai bhi unpe andha trust karungi. Logo ke comments pe jake jo maine socha tha (divorce), mai ab vo nahi karungi. Mai kyu karu? Mai karungi tabh bhi gaaliyan doge, nahi karungi tab bhi gaaliyan doge."

Payal further added, "Kritika ko dayan bol rahe hain. Wo bechari bhi ek maa hai, use media se itna farak nahi padta. Ek baat btao kya ye baat aapko ab pta chali hai Bigg Boss me jane ke baad? Dekhna jab wo dono wapis aa jayenge na, sab kuchh pehle jaisa ho jayga. Log humara pyar dekhenge, humare bachon ka pyar dekhenge, sab kuchh dobara positive ho jayega."

Armaan Malik too reacted over Payal’s decision to divorce him, he said it is her choice but even God cannot separate the three of them.